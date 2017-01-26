A former Logan Park High School student has been head and shoulders above the crowd as part of a fundraising effort.
The Dunedin teenager could be off to the Globe theatre in England. 18-year-old Bruno Willis lampoons cruise ship passengers outside the Dunedin Railway Station yesterday with his stilt-walking performance.
Asbestos removal work will begin at the former Sims Building in Port Chalmers and at the Tahuna Park pavillion in February. The work will involve the removal of all asbestos containing materials and the decontamination of both sites.
It's expected to cost around $391,000 and could take up to 8 weeks. The asbestos was found during building inspections by a Dunedin City Council staff member.
Dunedin-based Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Woodhouse has announced the minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour on April 1.
The youth rates will increase from $12.20 to $12.60 per hour, remaining at 80% of the adult minimum wage.
Minister Woodhouse says an increase to $15.75 will benefit approximately 119,500 workers and will increase wages throughout the economy by $65 million per year.
However the E Tu Union says the 50 cent increase in the minimum wage doesn’t go far enough and employers should commit to paying the Living Wage.
Police are investigating a spate of thefts from vehicles across the Gore area this week. Approximately 20 vehicles were broken into.
Offenders were entering the vehicles by breaking the windows or opening unlocked doors. A large amount of personal belongings and money has been taken.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone, or any vehicle, acting suspiciously in these areas.
A group of hunters will be staying put in Southland for a couple of extra days, due to two bridges being washed out.
The ten people will camp out about 10km north of Piano Flat, until Thursday, when it’s expected the crossings will be repaired.
Police do not hold any concerns for the hunting party at this stage as they are well provisioned for their unplanned extended stay.
From the bottom of the South Island to the top of the North - a Wellington man is taking his two dogs for their longest walk ever.
Stephen Brassett and his chihauhua and pug spaniel cross left Invercargill with their rickshaw to take part in a fundraising campaign for a good cause.
For more information on the funding campaign go to https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/thelongestwalknz.
Police were called to an Oteramika Road address in Invercargill earlier this afternoon. A risk assessment was completed with police choosing to deploy an AOS unit.
When armed police arrived, the 40 year-old occupant of the house cooperated and was taken into custody. Southland police say throughout the incident there was no danger to members of the public. Police cannot comment on the likelihood of charges at this stage, However smoke seen at the address related to a car fire is connected to the investigation.
The median house price in Otago has reached a new high of $296,000.
That's a $16,000 jump compared to this time last year.
Prices are mostly up in rural areas but down in Dunedin, and overall sales volumes have fallen 7% in the last 12 months.
Otago is one of six regions in the country to hit a new record high median sale price.
Smaller increases are also being reported in Southland and the Queenstown Lakes area.
There has been a large jump in sales volumes in Gore and commentators say demand from first home buyers remains solid.
Organisers of the iD Dunedin Fashion Week are looking at ways to cut costs after reporting an almost $55,000 loss.
The society in charge of the annual fashion week just publicly confirmed the deficit.
In the 2015 financial year it enjoyed a net profit of more than $120,000.
But that's turned into a net loss of just under $55,000 following this year's event.
Income dropped and expenditure increased for the society, disappointing members.
They're blaming lower than expected ticket sales and are now looking at trimming costs and boosting sponsorship.
Otago is the second fastest growing region in the country in relation to tourism, according to the latest statistics.
It's second only to the Nelson region, which has had 11.7% growth in tourism expenditure.
The figure for Otago is 9.6%.
That equates to $3.2b for the year to August.
Wanaka led the country for individual towns and cities, experiencing a $16.3% increase.
Dunedin's also had a winter tourism boom, thanks in part to a new promotion enticing Australians and New Zealanders to the city.
Port Otago has generated $7.3m for parent organisation the Otago Regional Council in the last financial year.
The company's just publicly announced its latest annual performance, reporting a group profit of just over $34m.
There has been an increase in export container volumes and higher valuations on investment properties.
But the log industry has declined slightly, as have import container volumes and cruise ship numbers.
Port Otago's well into its planned $45m infrastructure upgrade, spanning several years.
New Zealand Cricket and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association have agreed that women's cricketers will be paid more.
A new three-year Memorandum of Understanding will see 15 of the country's best women cricketers offered annual retainers ranging in value from $20,000 to $34,000.
Previously, only the top 10 players received contracts worth more than $10,000.
The New Zealand Cricket Association says paying our best women's players more fits in well with the organisation's commitment towards inclusivity and diversity.
Despite a season-ending loss to the Lions at the weekend, the Highlanders are celebrating success, having 7 players selected in the latest All Blacks squad.
All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen named his side for the upcoming rugby championship, with the now expected contingent of Highlanders making the cut.
He says he and his fellow selectors are very happy with the squad and combinations they had come up with.
The Kia Toa Tigers have been crowned this year's Otago rugby league champions after defeating the East Coast Eagles.
The side won 32 to 18 at Forsyth Barr Stadium taking home the coveted William Johnston Cup.
And while there were a few stand-out players, the Tigers captain says it was very much a team effort.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will retain his position through to the next Rugby World Cup in 2019.
His previous contract was set to expire next year following the British and Irish Lions three test tour.
The 57 year old has been involved in the side's two back-to-back World Cup successes in the past eight years.
And he's lost just three of 57 All Blacks tests as head coach.