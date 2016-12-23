The Acts of Kindness Trust is hosting Christmas Dinner for people who are alone on Christmas Day in Dunedin.

The free dinner will be held at the Town Hall, and organisers are expecting around 500 people.

The Dunedin Community Christmas Dinner is one of 19 events to receive funding from the city council during its latest round of local events and arts grants.

The Grants Subcommittee allocated more than $165,000 to community, arts and culture projects.