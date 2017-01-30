Watch Now

Friday, January 27, 2017
Southern Newsweek
Getting down and dirty with colour
Sunday, January 29, 2017 10:02 pm EntertainmentQueenstown

The Colour Burst fun run in Queenstown got off to a wet start, but that did not stop masses of people turning up, ready for action.

Dunedin

  • Council leases part of railway station to Cobb & Co
    Friday, January 27, 2017 8:43 pm Dunedin

    The Dunedin City Council and Cobb and Co have signed a conditional agreement for the lease of part of the Dunedin Railway Station.

    It's for a restaurant, which would include a controversial new outdoor deck. At a hearing on Monday, 27 public submissions on the proposal were considered.

  • Vintage engines prepared for rally
    Friday, January 27, 2017 8:14 pm Dunedin

    The annual Dunedin to Brighton veteran vehicle run has rolled around again.

    Organisers are hoping the event gets of the starting line without a hitch. A 1916 Dennis fire engine is one of two vintage engines that will be leading the Dunedin to Brighton rally.

  • Car crash on Highgate
    Friday, January 27, 2017 8:08 pm Dunedin

    A Dunedin man remains in serious condition at Dunedin public hospital following an accident in the hill suburbs.

    Police believe the man, thought to be in his 60s, was the victim of a medical event. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition after crashing his vehicle into a parked car in Highgate.

  • South Island caps for Wellington sevens tournament
    Friday, January 27, 2017 5:56 pm Dunedin

    The All Blacks Sevens team is sporting a more southern focus with two new caps being based in the South Island. Otago-based Vilimoni Koroi and Tasman player Tone Ng Shiu join the Wellington sevens team.

    The colourful competition kicks off in the capital this weekend with New Zealand taking on Samoa, before games against France and the USA. At the competition DJ Forbes makes a record breaking 82nd Sevens World Series appearance and his 11th in Wellington.

  • Drivers urged to be vigilant around schools
    Friday, January 27, 2017 5:54 pm Dunedin

    An international road safety charity is urging motorists to take extra care on the roads when the school year begins. At speeds of under 30km/h drivers have a much better chance of being able to stop in time if a child runs out than at higher speeds.

    Children can be unpredictable so drivers need to give the road their full attention and look out for kids. Many schools have lower speed limits around them.

    The charity is also reminding drivers that the speed limit when passing a stopped school bus in either direction is 20km/h.

  • Nobel prize winner visits Dunedin symposium
    Friday, January 27, 2017 5:44 pm Dunedin

    A Nobel prize winner is visiting a symposium in Dunedin this week on light and quantum technologies.

    American physicist Bill Philips' research into the atom opened the gates to the quantum world.

Invercargill

  • Edendale to crank up this weekend
    Thursday, January 26, 2017 6:42 pm Invercargill

    Over 200 vintage tractors and trucks will be on display in Southland this weekend.

    The Edendale Vintage Machinery Club is hosting their 30th annual Crank Up event, and they're in the last stages of preparation.

  • Mystery books at Invercargill library
    Thursday, January 26, 2017 6:15 pm Invercargill

    Blind dates are taking a new meaning in Invercargill next month.

    The Invercargill Public Library is setting willing readers up with specially wrapped mystery books, and library staff are hoping this will encourage people to have more variety in their reading.

  • Calls for submissions on Teviot Street Reserve
    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 5:54 pm Invercargill

    An inner city suburb of Invercargill may soon become a little less green.

    The Invercargill City Council is planning to remove the reserve status of the Teviot Street Reserve

    And is calling for public submissions on the proposal.

  • Police seek information on car break-ins
    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 3:34 pm BalcluthaGoreInvercargill

    Police are investigating a spate of thefts from vehicles across the Gore area this week. Approximately 20 vehicles were broken into.

    Offenders were entering the vehicles by breaking the windows or opening unlocked doors. A large amount of personal belongings and money has been taken.

    Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone, or any vehicle, acting suspiciously in these areas.

  • Hunters staying put
    Tuesday, January 24, 2017 7:25 pm GoreInvercargill

    A group of hunters will be staying put in Southland for a couple of extra days, due to two bridges being washed out.

    The ten people will camp out about 10km north of Piano Flat, until Thursday, when it’s expected the crossings will be repaired.

    Police do not hold any concerns for the hunting party at this stage as they are well provisioned for their unplanned extended stay.

  • Gargantuan tapestry project underway
    Tuesday, January 24, 2017 6:32 pm Invercargill

    Embroiderers across the country are well on the way to completing a mammoth tapestry project.

    They are fabricating aspects of New Zealand's history in wool and the Southland contingent are eyes down, hard at work.

Business

  • New record for Otago house prices
    Thursday, October 13, 2016 5:43 pm DunedinBusiness

    The median house price in Otago has reached a new high of $296,000.

    That's a $16,000 jump compared to this time last year.

    Prices are mostly up in rural areas but down in Dunedin, and overall sales volumes have fallen 7% in the last 12 months.

    Otago is one of six regions in the country to hit a new record high median sale price.

    Smaller increases are also being reported in Southland and the Queenstown Lakes area.

    There has been a large jump in sales volumes in Gore and commentators say demand from first home buyers remains solid.

  • iD makes $54,774 loss
    Friday, September 30, 2016 6:44 pm DunedinBusiness

    Organisers of the iD Dunedin Fashion Week are looking at ways to cut costs after reporting an almost $55,000 loss.

    The society in charge of the annual fashion week just publicly confirmed the deficit.

    In the 2015 financial year it enjoyed a net profit of more than $120,000.

    But that's turned into a net loss of just under $55,000 following this year's event.

    Income dropped and expenditure increased for the society, disappointing members.

    They're blaming lower than expected ticket sales and are now looking at trimming costs and boosting sponsorship.

  • Otago enjoys tourism boom
    Friday, September 30, 2016 6:31 pm Business

    Otago is the second fastest growing region in the country in relation to tourism, according to the latest statistics.

    It's second only to the Nelson region, which has had 11.7% growth in tourism expenditure.

    The figure for Otago is 9.6%.

    That equates to $3.2b for the year to August.

    Wanaka led the country for individual towns and cities, experiencing a $16.3% increase.

    Dunedin's also had a winter tourism boom, thanks in part to a new promotion enticing Australians and New Zealanders to the city.

  • Port generates $7.3m for ORC
    Wednesday, September 28, 2016 4:24 pm DunedinBusiness

    Port Otago has generated $7.3m for parent organisation the Otago Regional Council in the last financial year.

    The company's just publicly announced its latest annual performance, reporting a group profit of just over $34m.

    There has been an increase in export container volumes and higher valuations on investment properties.

    But the log industry has declined slightly, as have import container volumes and cruise ship numbers.

    Port Otago's well into its planned $45m infrastructure upgrade, spanning several years.

  • Cromwell redevelopment set to lure visitors
    Friday, September 16, 2016 7:04 pm Business

    The latest stage of the Cromwell town centre redevelopment is beginning to take shape.

    Work on the Big Fruit Reserve started in July and is on schedule to be completed by November.

    And locals are hoping it'll entice passers-by to stop for more than just a photo opportunity.

  • Enterprise Dunedin hopes to attract many people with winter marketing campaign
    Monday, September 5, 2016 9:09 am DunedinBusiness

    A two-month Enterprise Dunedin campaign to entice people to the city is costing stakeholders almost $100,000.

    The city council's footing half the bill, with partner organisations covering the rest.

    Those involved say it's money well spent but the project is attracting scrutiny.

Local Sport

  • Female cricketers to be paid more
    Monday, August 15, 2016 6:22 pm NationalSport

    New Zealand Cricket and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association have agreed that women's cricketers will be paid more.

    A new three-year Memorandum of Understanding will see 15 of the country's best women cricketers offered annual retainers ranging in value from $20,000 to $34,000.

    Previously, only the top 10 players received contracts worth more than $10,000.

    The New Zealand Cricket Association says paying our best women's players more fits in well with the organisation's commitment towards inclusivity and diversity.

  • Highlanders players selected in the latest All Blacks squad
    Monday, August 1, 2016 6:04 pm Sport

    Despite a season-ending loss to the Lions at the weekend, the Highlanders are celebrating success, having 7 players selected in the latest All Blacks squad.

    All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen named his side for the upcoming rugby championship, with the now expected contingent of Highlanders making the cut.

    He says he and his fellow selectors are very happy with the squad and combinations they had come up with.

  • Kia Toa Tigers win league final
    Monday, August 1, 2016 5:58 pm DunedinSport

    The Kia Toa Tigers have been crowned this year's Otago rugby league champions after defeating the East Coast Eagles.

    The side won 32 to 18 at Forsyth Barr Stadium taking home the coveted William Johnston Cup.

    And while there were a few stand-out players, the Tigers captain says it was very much a team effort.

  • All Blacks will retain coach
    Monday, July 25, 2016 6:10 pm Sport

    All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will retain his position through to the next Rugby World Cup in 2019.

    His previous contract was set to expire next year following the British and Irish Lions three test tour.

    The 57 year old has been involved in the side's two back-to-back World Cup successes in the past eight years.

    And he's lost just three of 57 All Blacks tests as head coach.

  • Kaikorai secure club rugby title
    Monday, July 25, 2016 5:09 pm DunedinSport

    After almost 20 years, Kaikorai is once again at the top of premier rugby.

    The side defeated Dunedin 29 points to 22 in Saturday's final at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    And despite a slow start to the season, the winning captain couldn't be happier with how it's finished.

  • Football holiday programme draws big numbers
    Thursday, July 21, 2016 6:28 pm DunedinSport

    More than 100 children are participating in a football school holiday programme at the Edgar Centre.

    The importance of growing the sport at a grass-roots level is one of the main drivers behind the four day event.

    And although the football season's winding down, there's no let-up in local interest.

