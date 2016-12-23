Watch Now

Friday, December 23, 2016
Southern Newsweek
Saturday, December 24, 2016
Latest News

Tourists injured after loosing control of car
Sunday, January 1, 2017 7:14 pm Wanaka

Four international tourists were injured, one seriously, after the Toyota Rav4 they were travelling in lost control and flipped on its side on State Highway 8 between Tarras and Cromwell near Bendi

No major incidents for police at New Year's celebrations
Sunday, January 1, 2017 4:38 pm QueenstownWanaka

There have been no major incidents at New Year's Eve celebrations across the country.

David Kowalewski secures national title for cherry spitting
Saturday, December 31, 2016 6:22 pm AlexandraQueenstownWanaka

Kurow has Ritchie McCaw, Rotorua has Dame Valerie Adams and Wyndham now has David Kowalewski. Mr Kowalewski has just secured a national title, the one for spitting cherry stones the furthest.

Whare Flat Folk Festival brings out diverse crowd
Saturday, December 31, 2016 5:16 pm Dunedin

The Whare Flat Folk Festival had it's second day today, bringing out a variety of age groups.

Queenstown New Year's Eve to include group LA Social
Saturday, December 31, 2016 10:11 am Queenstown

New Year's Eve will nothing be short of a big loud party, with fireworks, live bands and DJs set to entertain holiday makers and locals.

Queenstown New Year's Eve celebrations planned for waterfront
Saturday, December 31, 2016 9:57 am Queenstown

It’s New Year's Eve in Queenstown and what’s better than a big loud party to celebrate?

Dunedin

  • Free Town Hall Christmas dinner expecting 500
    Friday, December 23, 2016 6:06 pm Dunedin

    The Acts of Kindness Trust is hosting Christmas Dinner for people who are alone on Christmas Day in Dunedin.

    The free dinner will be held at the Town Hall, and organisers are expecting around 500 people.

    The Dunedin Community Christmas Dinner is one of 19 events to receive funding from the city council during its latest round of local events and arts grants.

    The Grants Subcommittee allocated more than $165,000 to community, arts and culture projects.

  • Albatross season best yet
    Friday, December 23, 2016 5:37 pm Dunedin

    The Otago Peninsula Trust is hailing 2016 as one of the organisation's best on record.

    The Trust's 'RoyalCam' has had more than 600,000 views across the world, generating $6,000 in revenue along the way.

    This year was also great for the albatross breeding season with 26 chicks fledged at the Royal Albatross Colony, which was a second equal record.

    And, Otago Peninsula Trust social media followers have nearly doubled to just under 10,000 across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

  • Free healthy food at Otago Polytechnic for those who need it
    Friday, December 23, 2016 5:34 pm Dunedin

    Otago Polytechnic is keen to invite people to forage and harvest food from the Living Campus gardens over the holiday season.

    However the organisation's head gardener says only people who are in need should forage.

  • Didymo checks for boaties
    Friday, December 23, 2016 5:05 pm AlexandraDunedinGoreInvercargillOamaruQueenstownWanaka

    The Otago Regional Council is asking for help from boaties to prevent the spread of Didymo, or rock snot.

    With summer upon us, holidaymakers are being asked to look after the southern region’s waterways by checking, cleaning and drying equipment after use in water.

    The Check, Clean, Dry message comes from the Ministry for Primary Industries as part of efforts to restrict the spread of didymo.

    ORC spokesperson Scott MacLean says keeping our waterways pristine is everyone's responsibility.

  • Gotta catch 'em at Caversham
    Thursday, December 22, 2016 6:40 pm Dunedin

    It's alternative reality at the touch of your phone.

    The Dunedin City Council has set up a Pokemon Go style game which allows those with a downloaded app to play at Caversham Reserve in Dunedin.

    It opened this week, after the Caversham Community Group gave the council permission to install the game.

  • Sammy's under offer
    Thursday, December 22, 2016 4:47 pm Dunedin

    Could it be the end of an era for a Dunedin music venue?

    The signs in front of the once great music venue now read 'under offer'.

    The South Today has been chasing the current owner and the real estate company.

Invercargill

  • Demand for accomodation in Southland
    Friday, December 23, 2016 6:59 pm Invercargill

    Demand for accommodation in Invercargill and Southland is set to exceed capacity around key events next year.

    Venture Southland is leading an initiative to have locals opening their doors to visitors.

    And they're hoping it catches on.

  • Southlanders feed those less fortunate
    Friday, December 23, 2016 5:00 pm Invercargill

    Christmas - it's a time for family, friends, and food.

    But some aren't so lucky to be able to afford to feast this festive season.

    Our Invercargill reporter caught up with some Southlanders doing their part to help out the less fortunate.

  • More building consents granted in Southland
    Thursday, December 22, 2016 5:19 pm Invercargill

    Te Anau is continuing to be developed.

    This follows new statistics showing an increasing number of building consents being granted in Southland.

    And the District Council says this is down to a few reasons.

  • Todd Barclay elected
    Thursday, December 22, 2016 5:54 pm Invercargill

    Todd Barclay is still the National candidate for the Clutha-Southland electorate.

    This follows a selection process carried out by the National Party where his position was challenged by Simon Flood.

    And he says he's now looking to next year's election to try get the best possible result for his party.

Business

  • New record for Otago house prices
    Thursday, October 13, 2016 5:43 pm DunedinBusiness

    The median house price in Otago has reached a new high of $296,000.

    That's a $16,000 jump compared to this time last year.

    Prices are mostly up in rural areas but down in Dunedin, and overall sales volumes have fallen 7% in the last 12 months.

    Otago is one of six regions in the country to hit a new record high median sale price.

    Smaller increases are also being reported in Southland and the Queenstown Lakes area.

    There has been a large jump in sales volumes in Gore and commentators say demand from first home buyers remains solid.

  • iD makes $54,774 loss
    Friday, September 30, 2016 6:44 pm DunedinBusiness

    Organisers of the iD Dunedin Fashion Week are looking at ways to cut costs after reporting an almost $55,000 loss.

    The society in charge of the annual fashion week just publicly confirmed the deficit.

    In the 2015 financial year it enjoyed a net profit of more than $120,000.

    But that's turned into a net loss of just under $55,000 following this year's event.

    Income dropped and expenditure increased for the society, disappointing members.

    They're blaming lower than expected ticket sales and are now looking at trimming costs and boosting sponsorship.

  • Otago enjoys tourism boom
    Friday, September 30, 2016 6:31 pm Business

    Otago is the second fastest growing region in the country in relation to tourism, according to the latest statistics.

    It's second only to the Nelson region, which has had 11.7% growth in tourism expenditure.

    The figure for Otago is 9.6%.

    That equates to $3.2b for the year to August.

    Wanaka led the country for individual towns and cities, experiencing a $16.3% increase.

    Dunedin's also had a winter tourism boom, thanks in part to a new promotion enticing Australians and New Zealanders to the city.

  • Port generates $7.3m for ORC
    Wednesday, September 28, 2016 4:24 pm DunedinBusiness

    Port Otago has generated $7.3m for parent organisation the Otago Regional Council in the last financial year.

    The company's just publicly announced its latest annual performance, reporting a group profit of just over $34m.

    There has been an increase in export container volumes and higher valuations on investment properties.

    But the log industry has declined slightly, as have import container volumes and cruise ship numbers.

    Port Otago's well into its planned $45m infrastructure upgrade, spanning several years.

  • Cromwell redevelopment set to lure visitors
    Friday, September 16, 2016 7:04 pm Business

    The latest stage of the Cromwell town centre redevelopment is beginning to take shape.

    Work on the Big Fruit Reserve started in July and is on schedule to be completed by November.

    And locals are hoping it'll entice passers-by to stop for more than just a photo opportunity.

  • Enterprise Dunedin hopes to attract many people with winter marketing campaign
    Monday, September 5, 2016 9:09 am DunedinBusiness

    A two-month Enterprise Dunedin campaign to entice people to the city is costing stakeholders almost $100,000.

    The city council's footing half the bill, with partner organisations covering the rest.

    Those involved say it's money well spent but the project is attracting scrutiny.

Local Sport

  • Female cricketers to be paid more
    Monday, August 15, 2016 6:22 pm NationalSport

    New Zealand Cricket and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association have agreed that women's cricketers will be paid more.

    A new three-year Memorandum of Understanding will see 15 of the country's best women cricketers offered annual retainers ranging in value from $20,000 to $34,000.

    Previously, only the top 10 players received contracts worth more than $10,000.

    The New Zealand Cricket Association says paying our best women's players more fits in well with the organisation's commitment towards inclusivity and diversity.

  • Highlanders players selected in the latest All Blacks squad
    Monday, August 1, 2016 6:04 pm Sport

    Despite a season-ending loss to the Lions at the weekend, the Highlanders are celebrating success, having 7 players selected in the latest All Blacks squad.

    All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen named his side for the upcoming rugby championship, with the now expected contingent of Highlanders making the cut.

    He says he and his fellow selectors are very happy with the squad and combinations they had come up with.

  • Kia Toa Tigers win league final
    Monday, August 1, 2016 5:58 pm DunedinSport

    The Kia Toa Tigers have been crowned this year's Otago rugby league champions after defeating the East Coast Eagles.

    The side won 32 to 18 at Forsyth Barr Stadium taking home the coveted William Johnston Cup.

    And while there were a few stand-out players, the Tigers captain says it was very much a team effort.

  • All Blacks will retain coach
    Monday, July 25, 2016 6:10 pm Sport

    All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will retain his position through to the next Rugby World Cup in 2019.

    His previous contract was set to expire next year following the British and Irish Lions three test tour.

    The 57 year old has been involved in the side's two back-to-back World Cup successes in the past eight years.

    And he's lost just three of 57 All Blacks tests as head coach.

  • Kaikorai secure club rugby title
    Monday, July 25, 2016 5:09 pm DunedinSport

    After almost 20 years, Kaikorai is once again at the top of premier rugby.

    The side defeated Dunedin 29 points to 22 in Saturday's final at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    And despite a slow start to the season, the winning captain couldn't be happier with how it's finished.

  • Football holiday programme draws big numbers
    Thursday, July 21, 2016 6:28 pm DunedinSport

    More than 100 children are participating in a football school holiday programme at the Edgar Centre.

    The importance of growing the sport at a grass-roots level is one of the main drivers behind the four day event.

    And although the football season's winding down, there's no let-up in local interest.

Popular Videos