Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Southern Newsweek
Friday, January 27, 2017
Labour leader announces Centre for Digital Excellence
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:08 pm Dunedin

Labour leader Andrew Little has promised labour will establish a Centre of Digital Excellence in Dunedin.

Country's best cyclists competing in Invercargill
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:38 pm Invercargill

Some of the country's top cyclists are heading down to Invercargill

Local dark skies advocates have a bright idea
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:17 pm Dunedin

A local group against LED lighting has struck a successful chord with the Dunedin City Council.

Invercargill rolls out the red carpet
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 5:44 pm Invercargill

Invercargill is laying out the red carpet for the Southland Pork Pie premiere tonight.

The movie is a remake of the 1981 Kiwi Classic - Goodbye Pork Pie

Where have all the urinals gone?
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:29 pm Queenstown

Queenstown is suffering from a shortage of urinals.

That at least is the view of one regular, male visitor to the resort town.

Fireworks injury proves life changing
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 4:23 pm Dunedin

The Dunedin man who was hit in the face by a falling firework at New Year's celebrations in the Octagon is philosophic a month on from the incident.

History intern brings to life lost Dunedin icons of the 20th century
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:36 pm Dunedin

A leading second year history student at the University of Otago is this year's recipient of a prized internship at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum.

Riverton Environment Centre seeks assistance
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 11:53 am Invercargill

Volunteers at a community hub in Southland are asking the public to help them buy the property they work from.

Multiple road incidents create busy day in the south
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:16 pm InvercargillQueenstown

Southern Police District is reminding motorists to drive to the conditions, with emergency services attending several road incidents over the past twenty four hours.

Social media employed by New Zealand politicians
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:08 pm DunedinInvercargill

The Prime Minister utilised the power of social media choosing to announce this year's election date through a live stream. The New Zealand General Election will be held on September 23rd.

  • Mural depicts impending apocalypse
    Tuesday, January 31, 2017 7:00 pm Dunedin

    A street art mural in the student quarter points to a vision of the future, and it's one of an impending apocalypse.

    The artist's vision is to encourage people to think about taking responsibility for their actions, and it's transforming a wall that was once a tagging hotspot into a vibrant addition to the community.

  • Dunedin parking ticket recipient questions $60 ticket.
    Tuesday, January 31, 2017 6:59 pm Dunedin

    A Dunedin woman is seeing red about a lack of yellow lines on a suburban street.

    University of Otago administrator Zoe Cook has been parking in North Dunedin streets without any hassle for years, but this week was upset to find a sixty dollar parking ticket on her car when it was parked in upper Albany street

  • Dunedin's glimpse of summer
    Tuesday, January 31, 2017 6:08 pm Dunedin

    Dunedin residents enjoyed a rare fine break in the weather today - but the Metservice warns it won't last.

    Stormy weather comes our way, however meterologist Tom Adams says don't blame it on climate change.

  • New appointment at SDHB named
    Tuesday, January 31, 2017 4:47 pm Dunedin

    Southern District Health Board Commissioner Kathy Grant announced the appointment of Chris Fleming as the new SDHB Chief Executive.

    He was seconded to the role of interim Chief Executive last September while an extensive recruitment process took place.

    Fleming has proven experience in the executive roles at Nelson Marlborough Health and South Canterbury DHB overseeing significant organisational change. He says he is excited to accept the role and progress the range of initiatives underway.

  • 23 Classic Bentleys on four-yearly jaunt around Aotearoa.
    Tuesday, January 31, 2017 3:53 pm Dunedin

    Drivers on the four-yearly Bentley tour of New Zealand stopped into Dunedin yesterday on their way around the country.

    Most of the English-built cars have been freighted to New Zealand for the tour, which sees drivers and their machines driving a round-trip of Aotearoa.

  • Building business booming in Dunedin
    Tuesday, January 31, 2017 3:38 pm Dunedin

    Last year the Dunedin City Council processed the highest number of building consents since 2012.

    The value of those consents totalled $402.5 million, more than twice the average of the past five years.

  • Invercargill SPCA not taking kittens until some are adopted.
    Tuesday, January 31, 2017 6:07 pm GoreInvercargill

    If you have a pussycat, get it desexed says Southland SPCA.

    It's kitten season and the Invercargill and Gore SPCA centres are full to capacity, thus they're not taking in any more kittens until there have been some adoptions.

  • Art Centre Project could rejuvenate CBD
    Tuesday, January 31, 2017 3:53 pm Invercargill

    A plan to get art into the heart of Invercargill's city was work-shopped today.

    The Art Centre Project under the Southland Regional Development Strategy was highlighted as one of the key ways to rejuvenate the CBD.

    But the project manager says we're still a way off the end date for the project.

  • Rain didn't dampen spirits on second day of Crank Up
    Monday, January 30, 2017 7:19 pm GoreInvercargill

    Day Two of Crank Up was affected by rain, but that did not dampen enthusiasm

    The fields turned into a muddy mess as tractors and machinery drove in single file entertaining those hardy souls braving the weather. The Edendale Vintage Machinery Club went to great lengths to cater to everybody's taste. The older machines still managed to crank up and put on a display despite the rain.

  • Invercargill wins the The Ruby swim event at Wanaka.
    Monday, January 30, 2017 6:24 pm InvercargillWanaka

    Only a matter of seconds separated the two fastest swimmers at The Ruby lake swim event in Wanaka on Saturday.

    After more than 30 minutes in the water an Invercargill, swimmer and a Wanaka multisport athlete were at the front of the field

  • First day of Edendale Crank Up is a success
    Monday, January 30, 2017 7:19 pm GoreInvercargill

    People in tractors, cars and trucks made their pilgrimage to a Southland event over the weekend.

    The Edendale Vintage Machinery Club held their 30th annual Crank Up, and despite some uncontrollable weather, the club president is calling it a success.

  • Edendale to crank up this weekend
    Thursday, January 26, 2017 6:42 pm Invercargill

    Over 200 vintage tractors and trucks will be on display in Southland this weekend.

    The Edendale Vintage Machinery Club is hosting their 30th annual Crank Up event, and they're in the last stages of preparation.

  • New record for Otago house prices
    Thursday, October 13, 2016 5:43 pm DunedinBusiness

    The median house price in Otago has reached a new high of $296,000.

    That's a $16,000 jump compared to this time last year.

    Prices are mostly up in rural areas but down in Dunedin, and overall sales volumes have fallen 7% in the last 12 months.

    Otago is one of six regions in the country to hit a new record high median sale price.

    Smaller increases are also being reported in Southland and the Queenstown Lakes area.

    There has been a large jump in sales volumes in Gore and commentators say demand from first home buyers remains solid.

  • iD makes $54,774 loss
    Friday, September 30, 2016 6:44 pm DunedinBusiness

    Organisers of the iD Dunedin Fashion Week are looking at ways to cut costs after reporting an almost $55,000 loss.

    The society in charge of the annual fashion week just publicly confirmed the deficit.

    In the 2015 financial year it enjoyed a net profit of more than $120,000.

    But that's turned into a net loss of just under $55,000 following this year's event.

    Income dropped and expenditure increased for the society, disappointing members.

    They're blaming lower than expected ticket sales and are now looking at trimming costs and boosting sponsorship.

  • Otago enjoys tourism boom
    Friday, September 30, 2016 6:31 pm Business

    Otago is the second fastest growing region in the country in relation to tourism, according to the latest statistics.

    It's second only to the Nelson region, which has had 11.7% growth in tourism expenditure.

    The figure for Otago is 9.6%.

    That equates to $3.2b for the year to August.

    Wanaka led the country for individual towns and cities, experiencing a $16.3% increase.

    Dunedin's also had a winter tourism boom, thanks in part to a new promotion enticing Australians and New Zealanders to the city.

  • Port generates $7.3m for ORC
    Wednesday, September 28, 2016 4:24 pm DunedinBusiness

    Port Otago has generated $7.3m for parent organisation the Otago Regional Council in the last financial year.

    The company's just publicly announced its latest annual performance, reporting a group profit of just over $34m.

    There has been an increase in export container volumes and higher valuations on investment properties.

    But the log industry has declined slightly, as have import container volumes and cruise ship numbers.

    Port Otago's well into its planned $45m infrastructure upgrade, spanning several years.

  • Cromwell redevelopment set to lure visitors
    Friday, September 16, 2016 7:04 pm Business

    The latest stage of the Cromwell town centre redevelopment is beginning to take shape.

    Work on the Big Fruit Reserve started in July and is on schedule to be completed by November.

    And locals are hoping it'll entice passers-by to stop for more than just a photo opportunity.

  • Enterprise Dunedin hopes to attract many people with winter marketing campaign
    Monday, September 5, 2016 9:09 am DunedinBusiness

    A two-month Enterprise Dunedin campaign to entice people to the city is costing stakeholders almost $100,000.

    The city council's footing half the bill, with partner organisations covering the rest.

    Those involved say it's money well spent but the project is attracting scrutiny.

  • Female cricketers to be paid more
    Monday, August 15, 2016 6:22 pm NationalSport

    New Zealand Cricket and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association have agreed that women's cricketers will be paid more.

    A new three-year Memorandum of Understanding will see 15 of the country's best women cricketers offered annual retainers ranging in value from $20,000 to $34,000.

    Previously, only the top 10 players received contracts worth more than $10,000.

    The New Zealand Cricket Association says paying our best women's players more fits in well with the organisation's commitment towards inclusivity and diversity.

  • Highlanders players selected in the latest All Blacks squad
    Monday, August 1, 2016 6:04 pm Sport

    Despite a season-ending loss to the Lions at the weekend, the Highlanders are celebrating success, having 7 players selected in the latest All Blacks squad.

    All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen named his side for the upcoming rugby championship, with the now expected contingent of Highlanders making the cut.

    He says he and his fellow selectors are very happy with the squad and combinations they had come up with.

  • Kia Toa Tigers win league final
    Monday, August 1, 2016 5:58 pm DunedinSport

    The Kia Toa Tigers have been crowned this year's Otago rugby league champions after defeating the East Coast Eagles.

    The side won 32 to 18 at Forsyth Barr Stadium taking home the coveted William Johnston Cup.

    And while there were a few stand-out players, the Tigers captain says it was very much a team effort.

  • All Blacks will retain coach
    Monday, July 25, 2016 6:10 pm Sport

    All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will retain his position through to the next Rugby World Cup in 2019.

    His previous contract was set to expire next year following the British and Irish Lions three test tour.

    The 57 year old has been involved in the side's two back-to-back World Cup successes in the past eight years.

    And he's lost just three of 57 All Blacks tests as head coach.

  • Kaikorai secure club rugby title
    Monday, July 25, 2016 5:09 pm DunedinSport

    After almost 20 years, Kaikorai is once again at the top of premier rugby.

    The side defeated Dunedin 29 points to 22 in Saturday's final at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    And despite a slow start to the season, the winning captain couldn't be happier with how it's finished.

  • Football holiday programme draws big numbers
    Thursday, July 21, 2016 6:28 pm DunedinSport

    More than 100 children are participating in a football school holiday programme at the Edgar Centre.

    The importance of growing the sport at a grass-roots level is one of the main drivers behind the four day event.

    And although the football season's winding down, there's no let-up in local interest.

