Friday, February 3, 2017
Friday, February 3, 2017
  • Music venue Sammys now owned by the DCC
    Friday, February 3, 2017 7:54 am Dunedin

    The new owner of the building that was once Sammy's entertainment venue in Dunedin, has been announced.

    There was initial secrecy around who had purchased the famous building, causing speculation and some disquiet in the music community.

  • ODT paper boy labelled a hero
    Friday, February 3, 2017 7:52 am Dunedin

    An Otago Daily Times paper boy says he was just happy to help after delivering aid to an elderly man in distress yesterday.

    The Dunedin teen is being labelled a hero after he noticed a man on the ground with blood near him.

  • Dunedin driver jailed for three and half years.
    Friday, February 3, 2017 7:42 am Dunedin

    A Dunedin learner driver was sentenced to three and a half years in prison following a fatal accident in 2015.

    The now 20-year-old was originally charged with manslaughter, but plead guilty to the lesser charge of reckless driving causing death.

  • Roslyn loses its local postbox
    Friday, February 3, 2017 7:49 am Dunedin

    Dunedin suburbs around the region lost ten post boxes today as New Zealand Post continues a nationwide cull.

    The boxes were removed from areas all over the city.

  • Southern District Health Board to reduce ED wait times
    Thursday, February 2, 2017 7:57 pm Dunedin

    The Southern District Health Board is trying new initiatives to reduce increasing waiting times for people at the Emergency Department.

    Among the ideas being trialled include nurse-led early treatment zones.

  • Country's best cyclists competing in Invercargill
    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:38 pm Invercargill

    Some of the country's top cyclists are heading down to Invercargill

    The Elite and Under 19 Championships are taking place at the S.I.T. Zero Fees Velodrome, and Cycling Southland are making their final preparations for the four day event.

  • Multiple road incidents create busy day in the south
    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:16 pm InvercargillQueenstown

    Southern Police District is reminding motorists to drive to the conditions, with emergency services attending several road incidents over the past twenty four hours.

    Yesterday afternoon a driver lost control of their car in the wet weather and crashed into a bank near Mossburn. A car also went over a bank on the Glenorchy-Queenstown Road. The woman driving the vehicle had to sound her horn in order for emergency services to locate her after she crashed down a bank. A fire officer was lowered down the bank to retrieve the woman.

  • Social media employed by New Zealand politicians
    Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:08 pm DunedinInvercargill

    The Prime Minister utilised the power of social media choosing to announce this year's election date through a live stream. The New Zealand General Election will be held on September 23rd.

    Prime Minister English says Parliament will rise on August 17th as the nation goes into the Election period. If a social media fan-base is any prediction of success at the polling booth, at this stage the outcome looks favourable for the National Party.

  • New record for Otago house prices
    Thursday, October 13, 2016 5:43 pm DunedinBusiness

    The median house price in Otago has reached a new high of $296,000.

    That's a $16,000 jump compared to this time last year.

    Prices are mostly up in rural areas but down in Dunedin, and overall sales volumes have fallen 7% in the last 12 months.

    Otago is one of six regions in the country to hit a new record high median sale price.

    Smaller increases are also being reported in Southland and the Queenstown Lakes area.

    There has been a large jump in sales volumes in Gore and commentators say demand from first home buyers remains solid.

  • iD makes $54,774 loss
    Friday, September 30, 2016 6:44 pm DunedinBusiness

    Organisers of the iD Dunedin Fashion Week are looking at ways to cut costs after reporting an almost $55,000 loss.

    The society in charge of the annual fashion week just publicly confirmed the deficit.

    In the 2015 financial year it enjoyed a net profit of more than $120,000.

    But that's turned into a net loss of just under $55,000 following this year's event.

    Income dropped and expenditure increased for the society, disappointing members.

    They're blaming lower than expected ticket sales and are now looking at trimming costs and boosting sponsorship.

  • Otago enjoys tourism boom
    Friday, September 30, 2016 6:31 pm Business

    Otago is the second fastest growing region in the country in relation to tourism, according to the latest statistics.

    It's second only to the Nelson region, which has had 11.7% growth in tourism expenditure.

    The figure for Otago is 9.6%.

    That equates to $3.2b for the year to August.

    Wanaka led the country for individual towns and cities, experiencing a $16.3% increase.

    Dunedin's also had a winter tourism boom, thanks in part to a new promotion enticing Australians and New Zealanders to the city.

  • Port generates $7.3m for ORC
    Wednesday, September 28, 2016 4:24 pm DunedinBusiness

    Port Otago has generated $7.3m for parent organisation the Otago Regional Council in the last financial year.

    The company's just publicly announced its latest annual performance, reporting a group profit of just over $34m.

    There has been an increase in export container volumes and higher valuations on investment properties.

    But the log industry has declined slightly, as have import container volumes and cruise ship numbers.

    Port Otago's well into its planned $45m infrastructure upgrade, spanning several years.

  • Cromwell redevelopment set to lure visitors
    Friday, September 16, 2016 7:04 pm Business

    The latest stage of the Cromwell town centre redevelopment is beginning to take shape.

    Work on the Big Fruit Reserve started in July and is on schedule to be completed by November.

    And locals are hoping it'll entice passers-by to stop for more than just a photo opportunity.

  • Enterprise Dunedin hopes to attract many people with winter marketing campaign
    Monday, September 5, 2016 9:09 am DunedinBusiness

    A two-month Enterprise Dunedin campaign to entice people to the city is costing stakeholders almost $100,000.

    The city council's footing half the bill, with partner organisations covering the rest.

    Those involved say it's money well spent but the project is attracting scrutiny.

  • Female cricketers to be paid more
    Monday, August 15, 2016 6:22 pm NationalSport

    New Zealand Cricket and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association have agreed that women's cricketers will be paid more.

    A new three-year Memorandum of Understanding will see 15 of the country's best women cricketers offered annual retainers ranging in value from $20,000 to $34,000.

    Previously, only the top 10 players received contracts worth more than $10,000.

    The New Zealand Cricket Association says paying our best women's players more fits in well with the organisation's commitment towards inclusivity and diversity.

  • Highlanders players selected in the latest All Blacks squad
    Monday, August 1, 2016 6:04 pm Sport

    Despite a season-ending loss to the Lions at the weekend, the Highlanders are celebrating success, having 7 players selected in the latest All Blacks squad.

    All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen named his side for the upcoming rugby championship, with the now expected contingent of Highlanders making the cut.

    He says he and his fellow selectors are very happy with the squad and combinations they had come up with.

  • Kia Toa Tigers win league final
    Monday, August 1, 2016 5:58 pm DunedinSport

    The Kia Toa Tigers have been crowned this year's Otago rugby league champions after defeating the East Coast Eagles.

    The side won 32 to 18 at Forsyth Barr Stadium taking home the coveted William Johnston Cup.

    And while there were a few stand-out players, the Tigers captain says it was very much a team effort.

  • All Blacks will retain coach
    Monday, July 25, 2016 6:10 pm Sport

    All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will retain his position through to the next Rugby World Cup in 2019.

    His previous contract was set to expire next year following the British and Irish Lions three test tour.

    The 57 year old has been involved in the side's two back-to-back World Cup successes in the past eight years.

    And he's lost just three of 57 All Blacks tests as head coach.

  • Kaikorai secure club rugby title
    Monday, July 25, 2016 5:09 pm DunedinSport

    After almost 20 years, Kaikorai is once again at the top of premier rugby.

    The side defeated Dunedin 29 points to 22 in Saturday's final at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    And despite a slow start to the season, the winning captain couldn't be happier with how it's finished.

  • Football holiday programme draws big numbers
    Thursday, July 21, 2016 6:28 pm DunedinSport

    More than 100 children are participating in a football school holiday programme at the Edgar Centre.

    The importance of growing the sport at a grass-roots level is one of the main drivers behind the four day event.

    And although the football season's winding down, there's no let-up in local interest.

