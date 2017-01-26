Watch Now

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Friday, January 20, 2017
Future unclear for Dunedin music venue
Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:20 pm Dunedin

The Dunedin music venue known as Sammys has been sold.

Contractors work at Ocean Beach
Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:14 pm Dunedin

Access to Dunedin's Ocean Beach will be restricted this week as rocks and debris are moved by Dunedin City Council contractors.

Amberley to get Ultra Fast Broadband
Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:09 pm Amberley

Prime Minister Bill English launched the Government's extension to Ultra Fast Broadband in Amberley.

Edendale to crank up this weekend
Thursday, January 26, 2017 6:42 pm Invercargill

Over 200 vintage tractors and trucks will be on display in Southland this weekend.

German national appears in Queenstown District Court
Thursday, January 26, 2017 6:31 pm Queenstown

A German national who appeared in the Queenstown District Court today has been remanded in custody until next month.

Vanadals attack Queenstown toilets
Thursday, January 26, 2017 6:29 pm Queenstown

More toilets have been vandalised in Queenstown, costing ratepayers thousands of dollars.

Mystery books at Invercargill library
Thursday, January 26, 2017 6:15 pm Invercargill

Blind dates are taking a new meaning in Invercargill next month.

Chinese New Year at Chinese Garden on Saturday
Thursday, January 26, 2017 6:56 pm Dunedin

A colourful and noisy welcome is expected for the Year of the Rooster when Dunedin celebrates Chinese New Year on Saturday evening.

  • Dunedin stilt walker aims for lofty heights in London
    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 7:02 pm Dunedin

    A former Logan Park High School student has been head and shoulders above the crowd as part of a fundraising effort.

    The Dunedin teenager could be off to the Globe theatre in England. 18-year-old Bruno Willis lampoons cruise ship passengers outside the Dunedin Railway Station yesterday with his stilt-walking performance.

  • Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study has new home
    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:44 pm Dunedin

    The world famous Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study has a new home.

    A new building dedicated to research and testing of the longitudinal study was officially opened at University of Otago School of Education campus today.

  • Tinkering good holiday fun
    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:38 pm Dunedin

    If you're looking for something to do with the kids these school holidays you might think about taking time out to mess about.

    A tinker school has opened in Dunedin, giving children from five to thirteen the chance to make their own projects from recycled materials.

  • Dunedin music fan becomes music historian.
    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 3:38 pm Dunedin

    A Dunedin man has gone from music fan to music historian, and is working with the Hocken Library to preserve audio recordings from the 1980s.

    As a teen Andy Ellis went and saw many of the now famous 'Dunedin Sound' bands armed with his trusty walkman, to capture raw live performances.

  • DCC to remove asbestos from two buildings
    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 3:37 pm Dunedin

    Asbestos removal work will begin at the former Sims Building in Port Chalmers and at the Tahuna Park pavillion in February. The work will involve the removal of all asbestos containing materials and the decontamination of both sites.

    It's expected to cost around $391,000 and could take up to 8 weeks. The asbestos was found during building inspections by a Dunedin City Council staff member.

  • Minimum wage to rise on April Fool's Day
    Tuesday, January 24, 2017 7:29 pm Dunedin

    Dunedin-based Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Woodhouse has announced the minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour on April 1.

    The youth rates will increase from $12.20 to $12.60 per hour, remaining at 80% of the adult minimum wage.

    Minister Woodhouse says an increase to $15.75 will benefit approximately 119,500 workers and will increase wages throughout the economy by $65 million per year.

    However the E Tu Union says the 50 cent increase in the minimum wage doesn’t go far enough and employers should commit to paying the Living Wage.

  • Calls for submissions on Teviot Street Reserve
    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 5:54 pm Invercargill

    An inner city suburb of Invercargill may soon become a little less green.

    The Invercargill City Council is planning to remove the reserve status of the Teviot Street Reserve

    And is calling for public submissions on the proposal.

  • Police seek information on car break-ins
    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 3:34 pm BalcluthaGoreInvercargill

    Police are investigating a spate of thefts from vehicles across the Gore area this week. Approximately 20 vehicles were broken into.

    Offenders were entering the vehicles by breaking the windows or opening unlocked doors. A large amount of personal belongings and money has been taken.

    Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone, or any vehicle, acting suspiciously in these areas.

  • Hunters staying put
    Tuesday, January 24, 2017 7:25 pm GoreInvercargill

    A group of hunters will be staying put in Southland for a couple of extra days, due to two bridges being washed out.

    The ten people will camp out about 10km north of Piano Flat, until Thursday, when it’s expected the crossings will be repaired.

    Police do not hold any concerns for the hunting party at this stage as they are well provisioned for their unplanned extended stay.

  • Gargantuan tapestry project underway
    Tuesday, January 24, 2017 6:32 pm Invercargill

    Embroiderers across the country are well on the way to completing a mammoth tapestry project.

    They are fabricating aspects of New Zealand's history in wool and the Southland contingent are eyes down, hard at work.

  • Dogs to walk length of New Zealand
    Tuesday, January 24, 2017 5:20 pm DunedinInvercargill

    From the bottom of the South Island to the top of the North - a Wellington man is taking his two dogs for their longest walk ever.

    Stephen Brassett and his chihauhua and pug spaniel cross left Invercargill with their rickshaw to take part in a fundraising campaign for a good cause.

    For more information on the funding campaign go to https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/thelongestwalknz.

  • Poilce called to incident in Invercargill suburb of Oteramika
    Monday, January 23, 2017 10:30 pm Invercargill

    Police were called to an Oteramika Road address in Invercargill earlier this afternoon. A risk assessment was completed with police choosing to deploy an AOS unit.

    When armed police arrived, the 40 year-old occupant of the house cooperated and was taken into custody. Southland police say throughout the incident there was no danger to members of the public. Police cannot comment on the likelihood of charges at this stage, However smoke seen at the address related to a car fire is connected to the investigation.

  • New record for Otago house prices
    Thursday, October 13, 2016 5:43 pm DunedinBusiness

    The median house price in Otago has reached a new high of $296,000.

    That's a $16,000 jump compared to this time last year.

    Prices are mostly up in rural areas but down in Dunedin, and overall sales volumes have fallen 7% in the last 12 months.

    Otago is one of six regions in the country to hit a new record high median sale price.

    Smaller increases are also being reported in Southland and the Queenstown Lakes area.

    There has been a large jump in sales volumes in Gore and commentators say demand from first home buyers remains solid.

  • iD makes $54,774 loss
    Friday, September 30, 2016 6:44 pm DunedinBusiness

    Organisers of the iD Dunedin Fashion Week are looking at ways to cut costs after reporting an almost $55,000 loss.

    The society in charge of the annual fashion week just publicly confirmed the deficit.

    In the 2015 financial year it enjoyed a net profit of more than $120,000.

    But that's turned into a net loss of just under $55,000 following this year's event.

    Income dropped and expenditure increased for the society, disappointing members.

    They're blaming lower than expected ticket sales and are now looking at trimming costs and boosting sponsorship.

  • Otago enjoys tourism boom
    Friday, September 30, 2016 6:31 pm Business

    Otago is the second fastest growing region in the country in relation to tourism, according to the latest statistics.

    It's second only to the Nelson region, which has had 11.7% growth in tourism expenditure.

    The figure for Otago is 9.6%.

    That equates to $3.2b for the year to August.

    Wanaka led the country for individual towns and cities, experiencing a $16.3% increase.

    Dunedin's also had a winter tourism boom, thanks in part to a new promotion enticing Australians and New Zealanders to the city.

  • Port generates $7.3m for ORC
    Wednesday, September 28, 2016 4:24 pm DunedinBusiness

    Port Otago has generated $7.3m for parent organisation the Otago Regional Council in the last financial year.

    The company's just publicly announced its latest annual performance, reporting a group profit of just over $34m.

    There has been an increase in export container volumes and higher valuations on investment properties.

    But the log industry has declined slightly, as have import container volumes and cruise ship numbers.

    Port Otago's well into its planned $45m infrastructure upgrade, spanning several years.

  • Cromwell redevelopment set to lure visitors
    Friday, September 16, 2016 7:04 pm Business

    The latest stage of the Cromwell town centre redevelopment is beginning to take shape.

    Work on the Big Fruit Reserve started in July and is on schedule to be completed by November.

    And locals are hoping it'll entice passers-by to stop for more than just a photo opportunity.

  • Enterprise Dunedin hopes to attract many people with winter marketing campaign
    Monday, September 5, 2016 9:09 am DunedinBusiness

    A two-month Enterprise Dunedin campaign to entice people to the city is costing stakeholders almost $100,000.

    The city council's footing half the bill, with partner organisations covering the rest.

    Those involved say it's money well spent but the project is attracting scrutiny.

  • Female cricketers to be paid more
    Monday, August 15, 2016 6:22 pm NationalSport

    New Zealand Cricket and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association have agreed that women's cricketers will be paid more.

    A new three-year Memorandum of Understanding will see 15 of the country's best women cricketers offered annual retainers ranging in value from $20,000 to $34,000.

    Previously, only the top 10 players received contracts worth more than $10,000.

    The New Zealand Cricket Association says paying our best women's players more fits in well with the organisation's commitment towards inclusivity and diversity.

  • Highlanders players selected in the latest All Blacks squad
    Monday, August 1, 2016 6:04 pm Sport

    Despite a season-ending loss to the Lions at the weekend, the Highlanders are celebrating success, having 7 players selected in the latest All Blacks squad.

    All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen named his side for the upcoming rugby championship, with the now expected contingent of Highlanders making the cut.

    He says he and his fellow selectors are very happy with the squad and combinations they had come up with.

  • Kia Toa Tigers win league final
    Monday, August 1, 2016 5:58 pm DunedinSport

    The Kia Toa Tigers have been crowned this year's Otago rugby league champions after defeating the East Coast Eagles.

    The side won 32 to 18 at Forsyth Barr Stadium taking home the coveted William Johnston Cup.

    And while there were a few stand-out players, the Tigers captain says it was very much a team effort.

  • All Blacks will retain coach
    Monday, July 25, 2016 6:10 pm Sport

    All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will retain his position through to the next Rugby World Cup in 2019.

    His previous contract was set to expire next year following the British and Irish Lions three test tour.

    The 57 year old has been involved in the side's two back-to-back World Cup successes in the past eight years.

    And he's lost just three of 57 All Blacks tests as head coach.

  • Kaikorai secure club rugby title
    Monday, July 25, 2016 5:09 pm DunedinSport

    After almost 20 years, Kaikorai is once again at the top of premier rugby.

    The side defeated Dunedin 29 points to 22 in Saturday's final at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    And despite a slow start to the season, the winning captain couldn't be happier with how it's finished.

  • Football holiday programme draws big numbers
    Thursday, July 21, 2016 6:28 pm DunedinSport

    More than 100 children are participating in a football school holiday programme at the Edgar Centre.

    The importance of growing the sport at a grass-roots level is one of the main drivers behind the four day event.

    And although the football season's winding down, there's no let-up in local interest.

