The Acts of Kindness Trust is hosting Christmas Dinner for people who are alone on Christmas Day in Dunedin.
The free dinner will be held at the Town Hall, and organisers are expecting around 500 people.
The Dunedin Community Christmas Dinner is one of 19 events to receive funding from the city council during its latest round of local events and arts grants.
The Grants Subcommittee allocated more than $165,000 to community, arts and culture projects.
The Otago Peninsula Trust is hailing 2016 as one of the organisation's best on record.
The Trust's 'RoyalCam' has had more than 600,000 views across the world, generating $6,000 in revenue along the way.
This year was also great for the albatross breeding season with 26 chicks fledged at the Royal Albatross Colony, which was a second equal record.
And, Otago Peninsula Trust social media followers have nearly doubled to just under 10,000 across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
The Otago Regional Council is asking for help from boaties to prevent the spread of Didymo, or rock snot.
With summer upon us, holidaymakers are being asked to look after the southern region’s waterways by checking, cleaning and drying equipment after use in water.
The Check, Clean, Dry message comes from the Ministry for Primary Industries as part of efforts to restrict the spread of didymo.
ORC spokesperson Scott MacLean says keeping our waterways pristine is everyone's responsibility.
It's alternative reality at the touch of your phone.
The Dunedin City Council has set up a Pokemon Go style game which allows those with a downloaded app to play at Caversham Reserve in Dunedin.
It opened this week, after the Caversham Community Group gave the council permission to install the game.
Todd Barclay is still the National candidate for the Clutha-Southland electorate.
This follows a selection process carried out by the National Party where his position was challenged by Simon Flood.
And he says he's now looking to next year's election to try get the best possible result for his party.
The median house price in Otago has reached a new high of $296,000.
That's a $16,000 jump compared to this time last year.
Prices are mostly up in rural areas but down in Dunedin, and overall sales volumes have fallen 7% in the last 12 months.
Otago is one of six regions in the country to hit a new record high median sale price.
Smaller increases are also being reported in Southland and the Queenstown Lakes area.
There has been a large jump in sales volumes in Gore and commentators say demand from first home buyers remains solid.
Organisers of the iD Dunedin Fashion Week are looking at ways to cut costs after reporting an almost $55,000 loss.
The society in charge of the annual fashion week just publicly confirmed the deficit.
In the 2015 financial year it enjoyed a net profit of more than $120,000.
But that's turned into a net loss of just under $55,000 following this year's event.
Income dropped and expenditure increased for the society, disappointing members.
They're blaming lower than expected ticket sales and are now looking at trimming costs and boosting sponsorship.
Otago is the second fastest growing region in the country in relation to tourism, according to the latest statistics.
It's second only to the Nelson region, which has had 11.7% growth in tourism expenditure.
The figure for Otago is 9.6%.
That equates to $3.2b for the year to August.
Wanaka led the country for individual towns and cities, experiencing a $16.3% increase.
Dunedin's also had a winter tourism boom, thanks in part to a new promotion enticing Australians and New Zealanders to the city.
Port Otago has generated $7.3m for parent organisation the Otago Regional Council in the last financial year.
The company's just publicly announced its latest annual performance, reporting a group profit of just over $34m.
There has been an increase in export container volumes and higher valuations on investment properties.
But the log industry has declined slightly, as have import container volumes and cruise ship numbers.
Port Otago's well into its planned $45m infrastructure upgrade, spanning several years.
New Zealand Cricket and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association have agreed that women's cricketers will be paid more.
A new three-year Memorandum of Understanding will see 15 of the country's best women cricketers offered annual retainers ranging in value from $20,000 to $34,000.
Previously, only the top 10 players received contracts worth more than $10,000.
The New Zealand Cricket Association says paying our best women's players more fits in well with the organisation's commitment towards inclusivity and diversity.
Despite a season-ending loss to the Lions at the weekend, the Highlanders are celebrating success, having 7 players selected in the latest All Blacks squad.
All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen named his side for the upcoming rugby championship, with the now expected contingent of Highlanders making the cut.
He says he and his fellow selectors are very happy with the squad and combinations they had come up with.
The Kia Toa Tigers have been crowned this year's Otago rugby league champions after defeating the East Coast Eagles.
The side won 32 to 18 at Forsyth Barr Stadium taking home the coveted William Johnston Cup.
And while there were a few stand-out players, the Tigers captain says it was very much a team effort.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will retain his position through to the next Rugby World Cup in 2019.
His previous contract was set to expire next year following the British and Irish Lions three test tour.
The 57 year old has been involved in the side's two back-to-back World Cup successes in the past eight years.
And he's lost just three of 57 All Blacks tests as head coach.