Friday, January 20, 2017
Cromwell's classic car and hot rod show kicks off
Saturday, January 21, 2017 12:37 pm AlexandraQueenstownWanaka

More than six hundred of the flashiest cars in the south were rolling into Cromwell on Friday for the town's classic car and hot rod show.

  • Swimmer missing from Brighton Beach
    Friday, January 20, 2017 6:43 pm Dunedin

    A search is under way for a swimmer reported missing in rough conditions at Dunedin's Brighton Beach.

    Police responded mid morning after hearing a person was seen in the water by a member of the public.

  • Drumming marathon to begin
    Friday, January 20, 2017 4:50 pm Dunedin

    This weekend the centre of Dunedin is set to reverberate to the sound of many drums, as the Regent Theatre hosts 'DrumEdin'.

    Members of the University of Otago's O-Taiko group are due to play for two twelve-hour periods, in a 24 hour fundraising event.

  • Surgery for Dunedin's penguin patient
    Friday, January 20, 2017 6:36 pm Dunedin

    Dunedin's pop-up penguin hospital completed a successful surgery on a patient this morning.

    The Snares crested penguin sustained a large abdominal wound after being bitten by a barracuda.

  • Drones now controlled by mind power
    Thursday, January 19, 2017 7:05 pm Dunedin

    Despite today's less than ideal flying conditions, Dunedin's Hands On Science holiday programme still managed to fly drones, albeit inside.

    They weren't controlling the aircraft in the ordinary fashion.

  • Car crash blocks Three Mile Hill Road
    Thursday, January 19, 2017 6:58 pm Dunedin

    A Dunedin road has been closed after two cars crashed this afternoon.

    A spokeswoman says police responded to reports of two cars crashing on Three Mile Hill Rd, near Halfway Bush Rd, just after 3pm.

  • Dunedin mental healthcare given a face and voice
    Thursday, January 19, 2017 6:13 pm Dunedin

    A new approach to mental health care is being introduced by the Southern DHB following successful trials in the UK.

    The programme at Wakari Hospital called Safe Wards is so far proving a positive alternative to more conventional treatments.

  • Cycle racing in Southland
    Friday, January 20, 2017 6:44 pm Invercargill

    Southland's cycling year is in full swing, with the Gore to Invercargill Road Classic last night and the ILT New Years Track Carnival starting tonight

    And organisers are expecting it to be a great weekend of cycling

  • Antipodes Islands' mouse eradication almost complete
    Thursday, January 19, 2017 5:51 pm Invercargill

    We're one step closer to the government's goal of a predator free New Zealand by 2050.

    The Antipodes Islands' mouse eradication project was a partnership between the Department of Conservation and the Morgan Foundation.

    And they're checking in to see if they've made the Subantarctic islands predator free.

  • Mid-summer gale force storm buffets the south
    Thursday, January 19, 2017 5:36 pm AmberleyAshburtonBalcluthaDunedinGoreInvercargillOamaruQueenstownRangioraTimaruWanaka

    The weather bomb that was predicted to hit the south arrived with gale force winds mid morning.

    Flights were delayed, trees have been up-rooted, and power was cut to many areas across the southern region.

    The effects of the 'weather bomb' have mainly been felt on the east coast.

  • Southland police use farm tractor
    Wednesday, January 18, 2017 5:29 pm Invercargill

    A new vehicle is being added to the Southland Police force's arsenal for a limited time.

    From now until mid February, police will be leasing a tractor.

    And it's all being done to get rural communities talking about their role in crime prevention.

  • HPV vaccine now available to boys
    Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:30 pm Invercargill

    The only immunisation that protects against forms of cancer is being made widely available to boys around the country.

    Gardasil, better known as the HPV vaccine, was originally distributed to kiwi girls as a way to protect against cervical cancer in 2008.

    And staff at WellSouth Invercargill are keen to see more people take up the opportunity to protect themselves against the virus.

  • Venture Southland boosting business productivity
    Tuesday, January 17, 2017 5:54 pm Invercargill

    A local government organisation claims to boost Southland businesses productivity by 25%.

    This is through a programme called "Lean Management" which aims to replace company's inefficient systems.

    And they're looking forward to this year's crop of businesses.

  • New record for Otago house prices
    Thursday, October 13, 2016 5:43 pm DunedinBusiness

    The median house price in Otago has reached a new high of $296,000.

    That's a $16,000 jump compared to this time last year.

    Prices are mostly up in rural areas but down in Dunedin, and overall sales volumes have fallen 7% in the last 12 months.

    Otago is one of six regions in the country to hit a new record high median sale price.

    Smaller increases are also being reported in Southland and the Queenstown Lakes area.

    There has been a large jump in sales volumes in Gore and commentators say demand from first home buyers remains solid.

  • iD makes $54,774 loss
    Friday, September 30, 2016 6:44 pm DunedinBusiness

    Organisers of the iD Dunedin Fashion Week are looking at ways to cut costs after reporting an almost $55,000 loss.

    The society in charge of the annual fashion week just publicly confirmed the deficit.

    In the 2015 financial year it enjoyed a net profit of more than $120,000.

    But that's turned into a net loss of just under $55,000 following this year's event.

    Income dropped and expenditure increased for the society, disappointing members.

    They're blaming lower than expected ticket sales and are now looking at trimming costs and boosting sponsorship.

  • Otago enjoys tourism boom
    Friday, September 30, 2016 6:31 pm Business

    Otago is the second fastest growing region in the country in relation to tourism, according to the latest statistics.

    It's second only to the Nelson region, which has had 11.7% growth in tourism expenditure.

    The figure for Otago is 9.6%.

    That equates to $3.2b for the year to August.

    Wanaka led the country for individual towns and cities, experiencing a $16.3% increase.

    Dunedin's also had a winter tourism boom, thanks in part to a new promotion enticing Australians and New Zealanders to the city.

  • Port generates $7.3m for ORC
    Wednesday, September 28, 2016 4:24 pm DunedinBusiness

    Port Otago has generated $7.3m for parent organisation the Otago Regional Council in the last financial year.

    The company's just publicly announced its latest annual performance, reporting a group profit of just over $34m.

    There has been an increase in export container volumes and higher valuations on investment properties.

    But the log industry has declined slightly, as have import container volumes and cruise ship numbers.

    Port Otago's well into its planned $45m infrastructure upgrade, spanning several years.

  • Cromwell redevelopment set to lure visitors
    Friday, September 16, 2016 7:04 pm Business

    The latest stage of the Cromwell town centre redevelopment is beginning to take shape.

    Work on the Big Fruit Reserve started in July and is on schedule to be completed by November.

    And locals are hoping it'll entice passers-by to stop for more than just a photo opportunity.

  • Enterprise Dunedin hopes to attract many people with winter marketing campaign
    Monday, September 5, 2016 9:09 am DunedinBusiness

    A two-month Enterprise Dunedin campaign to entice people to the city is costing stakeholders almost $100,000.

    The city council's footing half the bill, with partner organisations covering the rest.

    Those involved say it's money well spent but the project is attracting scrutiny.

  • Female cricketers to be paid more
    Monday, August 15, 2016 6:22 pm NationalSport

    New Zealand Cricket and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association have agreed that women's cricketers will be paid more.

    A new three-year Memorandum of Understanding will see 15 of the country's best women cricketers offered annual retainers ranging in value from $20,000 to $34,000.

    Previously, only the top 10 players received contracts worth more than $10,000.

    The New Zealand Cricket Association says paying our best women's players more fits in well with the organisation's commitment towards inclusivity and diversity.

  • Highlanders players selected in the latest All Blacks squad
    Monday, August 1, 2016 6:04 pm Sport

    Despite a season-ending loss to the Lions at the weekend, the Highlanders are celebrating success, having 7 players selected in the latest All Blacks squad.

    All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen named his side for the upcoming rugby championship, with the now expected contingent of Highlanders making the cut.

    He says he and his fellow selectors are very happy with the squad and combinations they had come up with.

  • Kia Toa Tigers win league final
    Monday, August 1, 2016 5:58 pm DunedinSport

    The Kia Toa Tigers have been crowned this year's Otago rugby league champions after defeating the East Coast Eagles.

    The side won 32 to 18 at Forsyth Barr Stadium taking home the coveted William Johnston Cup.

    And while there were a few stand-out players, the Tigers captain says it was very much a team effort.

  • All Blacks will retain coach
    Monday, July 25, 2016 6:10 pm Sport

    All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will retain his position through to the next Rugby World Cup in 2019.

    His previous contract was set to expire next year following the British and Irish Lions three test tour.

    The 57 year old has been involved in the side's two back-to-back World Cup successes in the past eight years.

    And he's lost just three of 57 All Blacks tests as head coach.

  • Kaikorai secure club rugby title
    Monday, July 25, 2016 5:09 pm DunedinSport

    After almost 20 years, Kaikorai is once again at the top of premier rugby.

    The side defeated Dunedin 29 points to 22 in Saturday's final at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    And despite a slow start to the season, the winning captain couldn't be happier with how it's finished.

  • Football holiday programme draws big numbers
    Thursday, July 21, 2016 6:28 pm DunedinSport

    More than 100 children are participating in a football school holiday programme at the Edgar Centre.

    The importance of growing the sport at a grass-roots level is one of the main drivers behind the four day event.

    And although the football season's winding down, there's no let-up in local interest.

